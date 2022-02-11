Report

Official warns of the quick spread of COVID-19 in the country

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-11T12:28:29+0000
Official warns of the quick spread of COVID-19 in the country

Shafaq News /Muayad Aghali, the Director-General of the hospital specialized in treating COVID patients in Duhok governorate, warned of the deteriorating health situation in the country.

Aghali told Shafaq News agency that the number of cases is surging, especially amid the spread of the Omicron variant. 

He urged the citizens to adhere to the preventive measures and get vaccinated as soon as possible. 

Since the outbreak in Iraq, more than 2.2 million contracted the virus and 24626 succumbed to its complications.

