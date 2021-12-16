Official: Kurdistan's Minister of Natural Resources did not resign

Shafaq News/ The media office of Kurdistan's Minister of Natural Resources said on Thursday that Minister Kamal Atrusi has left the Region on a treatment trip and did not resign from his position.

The head of Atrusi's media office, Samir Haji, confirmed in a press release that Minister Atrusi will be back in the Region after the new year vacation.

"The Minister is not resentful of the government, and he did not file his resignation," Haji said.

Kurdish media shared reports about the Minister's resignation and leaving the Region to the State of Kuwait.