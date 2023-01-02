Official: KRG participated in drafting the 2023 budget bill

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) participated in drafting the 2023 budget bill of Iraq, a source revealed on Monday.

Earlier today, a source familiar with the matter said that a KRG delegation will be heading to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, soon to discuss the budget bill, the region's share of the budget, and its entitlements in Mohammad Shia al-sudani's cabinet.

The delegation, according to the source, includes the region's minister of interior, natural resources, and planning, in addition to the cabinet's secretary, the head of the cabinet's diwan, and a KRG spokesperson.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, KRG spokesperson Gutiar Adel said that Erbil maintains patent channel with Baghdad and formed a group of committees on the budget, oil, financial oversight, and disputed territories.

"We paid a visit to Baghdad before the new year holidays. We De ready for another visit soon," he added, "a date will be set soon for the visit. Key topics will be discussed in this round."

"We, as KRG, are committed to finding an agreement with the federal government. This is the first time that we participate in drafting a federal budget bill," he continued.

Adil said that the agreement should be in line with the constitution and the agreement concluded by the political parties prior to the formation of the government.