No schools for a month, Kurdistan's MoH says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-01T11:48:21+0000
No schools for a month, Kurdistan's MoH says

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region revealed on Sunday that the High Governmental Committee to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) decided to suspend school for all academic levels for the upcoming month. 

A spokesman for the ministry, Dr. Asu Hweizi, said in a statement to Shafaq News agency that the ministry decided to temporarily suspend working hours in schools and for all stages until 1-12-2020.

He added that this decision came after a large number of teachers and students contracted the virus.

Yesterday, Saturday, the Minister of Education in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Alan Hama Saeed, revealed that a large number of teachers and students had caught the Coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease by the time educational centers returned to work.

On Tuesday, Hama Saeed announced that the ministry will not hesitate to close the doors of schools if necessary to protect the lives of students and teaching staff from the virus.


