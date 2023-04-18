No immediate agreement for meeting between main Kurdish parties, says PUK official

Shafaq News/ Satran Abdullah, a member of the political bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), on Tuesday asserted the absence of an agreement to hold a meeting between the two main Kurdish parties in the near future, deeming federal Iraq the most favorable path for the Kurdistan region.

In a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency, Abdullah said, "The PUK has no personal issues with any party or faction; rather, we have observations on the performance of the government and the absence of justice, as described."

"The PUK has informed the ptesident of the Kurdistan Region and the Prime Minister of its observations," he said.

Abdullah noted a "positive development, at least concerning the oil agreement with Baghdad" and expressed hopes that "this agreement will be implemented, as Iraq is the best path for Kurdistan."

He acknowledged that the agreement is not without its issues, but emphasized the need for cooperation and a united front in addressing challenges and problems.

Regarding the timing of a meeting between the two main Kurdish parties, Satran Abdullah, said "there is no agreement to hold a meeting between the parties in the near future."

Concerning recent events at the airport and reports of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government Qubad Talabani's visit to Turkey, Abdullah said, "the Sulaymaniyah airport issue is related to the regional government, the Baghdad government, and the parties present in the region."

He added that they "did not know or hear anything about Qubad Talabani's visit to Turkey, other than his visit to Baghdad, as the PUK delegation did not mention anything about this matter."

Abdullah also touched upon the upcoming elections in Kirkuk, stating that "the PUK will use its media channels to emphasize that Kirkuk is part of Kurdistan, Kurdish, and federal."