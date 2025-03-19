No fishing: Kurdistan bans for three months

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, authorities in the Kurdistan Region announced a three-month fishing ban to conserve fish stocks and protect the aquatic environment.

The ban, effective from March 20 until June 20, applies to all forms of fishing without exception, Hemin Kamer Khan, spokesperson for the Forest and Environment Police in Al-Sulaymaniyah, said during a press conference, pointing out that “it is essential for fishermen and those in the fishery industry to comply with this directive throughout the ban period.”

The measure is part of broader environmental policies aimed at preserving the Region’s natural resources and ensuring the sustainability of fish populations. The decision follows environmental studies highlighting the importance of maintaining aquatic ecosystem balance.

The Region enforces annual fishing restrictions during specific seasons to curb overfishing and preserve biodiversity in local rivers and lakes.