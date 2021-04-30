New regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The Supreme Committee to Combat Covid-19 in Kurdistan decided on Friday to impose a total curfew during the three-day Muslim Eid al-Fitr.

The Committee said in a statement the curfew will be imposed in all governorates (Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja, and the independent administrations (Raperin and Garmyan) from the last night of the holy Ramadan at 1200 p.m. to the third day of Al-Fitr at 1200 a.m.

In addition, the Committee decided to ban the Iraqi citizens from travelling to India, and to impose quarantine for travelers coming from there.

On face-to-face teaching, the Committee indicated that schools and institutes affiliated with the Ministry of Education will open after Eid al-Fitr holidays, after conducting an assessment of the health situation.