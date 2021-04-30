Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

New regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-30T11:55:05+0000
New regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The Supreme Committee to Combat Covid-19 in Kurdistan decided on Friday to impose a total curfew during the three-day Muslim Eid al-Fitr.

The Committee said in a statement the curfew will be imposed in all governorates (Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja, and the independent administrations (Raperin and Garmyan) from the last night of the holy Ramadan at 1200 p.m. to the third day of Al-Fitr at 1200 a.m.

In addition, the Committee decided to ban the Iraqi citizens from travelling to India, and to impose quarantine for travelers coming from there.

On face-to-face teaching, the Committee indicated that schools and institutes affiliated with the Ministry of Education will open after Eid al-Fitr holidays, after conducting an assessment of the health situation.

related

Covid-19: 60 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-13 13:28:17
Covid-19: 60 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19:169 new confirmed cases and five deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-04-10 16:36:56
COVID-19:169 new confirmed cases and five deaths in AANES

COVID-19: 58 new cases and one mortality in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-01-24 13:32:18
COVID-19: 58 new cases and one mortality in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 3 fatalities and 150 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-24 15:05:41
COVID-19: 3 fatalities and 150 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 21 fatalities and 516 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-27 11:19:05
COVID-19: 21 fatalities and 516 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: About 500 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-14 12:27:31
Covid-19: About 500 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 21 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-03-02 10:44:46
COVID-19: 21 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

COVID-19 hampered taxes collection in al-Sulaymaniyah, a local official says

Date: 2021-01-11 16:10:53
COVID-19 hampered taxes collection in al-Sulaymaniyah, a local official says