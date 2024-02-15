Nechirvan Barzani visits Germany to participate in the MSC

Shafaq News / On Thursday afternoon, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, departed from Erbil en route to Germany to participate in the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 which will take place from February 16 to 18, 2024.

The Presidency of the Region stated, "Throughout the conference, the President will engage in meetings with leaders and senior officials to address the security situation and the obstacles confronting peace and stability in Iraq, the surrounding region, and the world. These discussions will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives with the international community and present the viewpoints of Kurdistan on these issues."