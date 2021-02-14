Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Nechirvan Barzani receives the head of the Iraqi Sunni Endowment Bureau

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-14T15:09:08+0000
Nechirvan Barzani receives the head of the Iraqi Sunni Endowment Bureau

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, stressed the need for all Iraqi components to believe in their rights and be partners in the country's power and management.

A statement issued by the region's presidency said that Barzani received this afternoon, the head of the Iraqi Sunni Endowment Bureau, Saad Hamid Kampash, and his accompanying delegation, and discussed the political situation in Iraq, the threats of terrorism, and the upcoming elections.

The statement added that the two sides emphasized the importance of coexistence, tolerance, stability, and equality between all components, and agreed on the need for all Iraqi components to cooperate and solve the country's problem according to the constitution.

In his turn, the Sunni Endowment Bureau head and the accompanying delegation presented an overview of their work and activities. It emphasized the moderation, peace and flexibility of the Sunni endowment speech directed through 13 thousand mosques, hundreds of schools, institutes, and universities in all Iraqi regions.

The delegation appreciated the role of the region's president, Nechirvan Barzani, and the region, in receiving the displaced from Iraqi Sunni areas and providing them with the appropriate assistance.

related

Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

Date: 2020-08-30 14:02:02
Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

Nechirvan Barzani hosts the British Ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2020-10-14 21:06:11
Nechirvan Barzani hosts the British Ambassador to Iraq

Barzani: terrorism is a global threat

Date: 2020-09-11 12:24:51
Barzani: terrorism is a global threat

Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-29 07:29:09
Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

Nechirvan Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Date: 2020-12-24 12:43:02
Nechirvan Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Kurdistan’ president to provide continued support for Yazidis

Date: 2021-02-03 10:27:44
Kurdistan’ president to provide continued support for Yazidis

Nechirvan Barzani supports organizing a conference on Sufism in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-10 13:00:32
Nechirvan Barzani supports organizing a conference on Sufism in Iraq

Kurdish president to meet Macron in Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-31 20:22:47
Kurdish president to meet Macron in Baghdad