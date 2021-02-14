Nechirvan Barzani receives the head of the Iraqi Sunni Endowment Bureau

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, stressed the need for all Iraqi components to believe in their rights and be partners in the country's power and management.

A statement issued by the region's presidency said that Barzani received this afternoon, the head of the Iraqi Sunni Endowment Bureau, Saad Hamid Kampash, and his accompanying delegation, and discussed the political situation in Iraq, the threats of terrorism, and the upcoming elections.

The statement added that the two sides emphasized the importance of coexistence, tolerance, stability, and equality between all components, and agreed on the need for all Iraqi components to cooperate and solve the country's problem according to the constitution.

In his turn, the Sunni Endowment Bureau head and the accompanying delegation presented an overview of their work and activities. It emphasized the moderation, peace and flexibility of the Sunni endowment speech directed through 13 thousand mosques, hundreds of schools, institutes, and universities in all Iraqi regions.

The delegation appreciated the role of the region's president, Nechirvan Barzani, and the region, in receiving the displaced from Iraqi Sunni areas and providing them with the appropriate assistance.