Nechirvan Barzani hosts a Kurdish Innovator

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, President of Kurdistan Region, received on Sunday Dr. Azad al-Najjar, who successfully manufactured an artificial heart.

Barzani described Najjar’s invention as a “great service to humanity and the future of medicine, as it can save the lives of thousands of people."

The President praised Dr. al-Najjar's efforts, deeming him and all the Kurdish innovators " the Pride of Kurdistan".

For his part, Dr. al-Najjar expressed his gratitude for the President's support, hoping that his invention would contribute to the medical field's service.

Azad al-Najjar, originally from Zakho, graduated from the College of Medicine at the University of Mosul in the 1990s and immigrated to Sweden.

Throughout his career, he has worked on many inventions related to surgical tools and mechanical organs of the human body, the most notable of which is an artificial heart that can function as a natural heart.