Nechirvan Barzani extends condolences on Dr. Shaways passing

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, mourned the passing of the Kurdish leader, Dr. Rowsch Nuri Shaways, who succumbed to his illnesses earlier today, Monday, in Erbil.

Barzani recalled in a statement released today Dr. Rowsch's heroics as a Peshmerga, a leader, politician, and interlocutor "for Kurdistan to find a way for unity".

He added, "the deceased had a special place among the people of Kurdistan and the leadership of the democratic and all political parties. His role in Parliament and the government was tremendous, especially in implementing projects and issuing good laws for the sake of the people of Kurdistan. At the level of Iraq, he had a great role in protecting the rights of the people of Kurdistan. In all stages and all the posts he assumed, he proved his patriotism."

The family of Rowsch Shaways announced his death on Monday, saying the politician had died at a hospital in the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil without specifying the illness that caused it.

Shaways was a well-known political figure across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, holding several top military and political posts in both the Kurdistan Regional Government and its federal counterpart.