Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Nechirvan Barzani congratulates the Kurdistan Women's Union on its 68th anniversary

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-11T15:34:38+0000
Nechirvan Barzani congratulates the Kurdistan Women's Union on its 68th anniversary

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, sent a congratulatory message on the 68th anniversary of establishing the Kurdistan Women Union, wishing them success in performing their work.

Barzani said in the letter that since the day it was established, the Union had not stopped its struggle to ensure women's rights, adding that the Union supported and supported the Peshmerga forces. Since March 1991 uprising until today, it has been at the forefront of the civil struggle and had a clear role in strengthening women's status and their representation in political, social, educational, cultural, and economic life in the Kurdistan Region.

The President of the region renewed his support for the Union within the framework of preserving Kurdistan women's rights and gains and achieving all their goals of equality, justice, and freedom in an advanced society.

