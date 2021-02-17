Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Nechirvan Barzani condoles the demise of KDP bloc spokesman in the Iraqi Parliament

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-17T11:46:09+0000
Nechirvan Barzani condoles the demise of KDP bloc spokesman in the Iraqi Parliament

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Wednesday called Zana Aziz, the son of the late spokesperson of the Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc in the Iraqi Parliament, Aram Naji Balty, to pass his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Barzani, according to a statement of his office, paid words of sympathy to the death of Balty, who passed away contracting COVID-19.

For his part, Zana Aziz thanked Sheikh the president for his sincere feelings, expressing appreciation for the valuable support he provided the deceased in his illness.

related

Nechirvan Barzani hosted the British Ambassador to Iraq and discussed the post-election roadmap

Date: 2021-02-01 20:42:03
Nechirvan Barzani hosted the British Ambassador to Iraq and discussed the post-election roadmap

Nechirvan Barzani condemns Al-Radwaniyah attack

Date: 2020-11-09 17:34:46
Nechirvan Barzani condemns Al-Radwaniyah attack

Nechirvan Barzani extends condolences on Dr. Shaways passing

Date: 2021-02-15 14:20:17
Nechirvan Barzani extends condolences on Dr. Shaways passing

Nechirvan Barzani congratulates the Kurdistan Women's Union on its 68th anniversary

Date: 2020-12-11 15:34:38
Nechirvan Barzani congratulates the Kurdistan Women's Union on its 68th anniversary

Kurdish president to meet Macron in Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-31 20:22:47
Kurdish president to meet Macron in Baghdad

Barzani receives an invitation from Karbala's local government to visit the governorate

Date: 2020-10-15 13:45:36
Barzani receives an invitation from Karbala's local government to visit the governorate

President of Kurdistan: we support Al-Kadhimi's government

Date: 2020-09-16 14:41:45
President of Kurdistan: we support Al-Kadhimi's government

Barzani offers condolences to Kuwait

Date: 2020-09-29 18:51:50
Barzani offers condolences to Kuwait