Nechirvan Barzani condoles the demise of KDP bloc spokesman in the Iraqi Parliament

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Wednesday called Zana Aziz, the son of the late spokesperson of the Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc in the Iraqi Parliament, Aram Naji Balty, to pass his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Barzani, according to a statement of his office, paid words of sympathy to the death of Balty, who passed away contracting COVID-19.

For his part, Zana Aziz thanked Sheikh the president for his sincere feelings, expressing appreciation for the valuable support he provided the deceased in his illness.