Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of the Head of the Kurdish Writers Union

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-25T11:22:52+0000
Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of the Head of the Kurdish Writers Union

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed today, Sunday, his condolences on the passing of Head of the Kurdish Writers Union, Kaka Mem Botany.

Barzani said in the condolence telegram, ''with sadness, I received the news of the passing of the well-known writer and wordsmith, chairman of the Kurdish Writers Union, Kaka Mem Bontany".

He continued, "I extend my solaces to his family, companions, and friends, as well as the writers in Kurdistan, as I share their grief".

Kaka mem Botany, who passed away today morning in Erbil, capital of Kurdistan Region, at age of 83.


