Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of Baba Sheikh

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed his condolences to all Yazidis on the passing of the leader of the sect, Baba Sheikh, stressing that deceased played a prominent role in consecrating coexistence and tolerance.

"On the occasion of the passing of Sheikh Khartu Haji Ismail Baba, the Sheikh of the Yazidis, I offer my condolences to his family and relatives and all Yazidi brothers and sisters, and I pray to God Almighty to encompass his soul with mercy and inspire everyone the patience and solace".

Barzani added, "Baba al-Sheikh, as a leader and chief of the Yazidi community, devoted his life to the service of the Yazidi community for many years," noting that, "his role was prominent to consecrate coexistence and accepting the other, and it is certain that the effects of his actions and services will always remain remarkable".

Mir Jahour Ali, the undersecretary of the Emir of the Yazidis, told Shafaq News agency, that Baba Sheikh passed away in Sardam Hospital in Erbil at the age of 87 years.

He added that his body will be transported to his hometown in Sheikhan, Duhok Governorate, where it will be buried in a special religious ceremony.

Baba Sheikh, whose real name is Khartu Haji Ismail, is the supreme authority for all Yazidis in Iraq and the world and a member of the Spiritual Council of the Yazidi Religion.