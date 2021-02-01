Report

Nechirvan Barzani commemorates the February 1st anniversary

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-01T07:31:50+0000
Nechirvan Barzani commemorates the February 1st anniversary

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, recalled on Monday the tragedy of February 1.

Barzani tweeted, "In memory of the martyrs of the first of February, we bow to their pure souls."

 The President of Kurdistan Region added, "let us make the memory of the martyrdom of our leaders, our loved ones, and our dear ones, whose blood mixed, a starting point for unity to achieve our goals."

 In a related context, Barzani laid a wreath this morning at the shrine of martyrs in Sami Abdul Rahman Park in Erbil Governorate.

