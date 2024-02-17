Nechirvan Barzani and David Cameron warn of risk of further escalation of tensions in the region

Shafaq News / Both the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, and British Prime Minister David Cameron, warned today of the dangers of escalating tensions in the region and the threat it poses to its security and stability.

This came during a meeting between the President and the British PM on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany, according to a statement issued by KRI’s Presidency.

The statement noted that the two sides discussed the latest security developments and challenges in Iraq and the Middle East, as well as the dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve their outstanding issues, elections, and the internal situation in Kurdistan.

The statement mentioned that they presented their views on the security developments, including the targeting of Global Coalition forces in Iraq and its consequences, the war in Gaza, and the volatile situation in the Middle East. In this regard, they emphasized that worsening complications pose a real danger and threat to the region's stability.

Furthermore, the statement highlighted discussions on the joint cooperation between Britain and the Coalition and between Iraq and KRI, the security and political situations in Iraq and Kurdistan, the threat of ISIS to Iraq and Syria, and the issue of illegal immigration.

British PM reiterated his country's commitment to continue assisting and supporting Iraq and KRI. Barzani, in turn, praised Britain's support and positions towards Iraq and Kurdistan.