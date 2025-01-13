Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Hakim stress the importance of constitutionality in resolving disputes
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized on
Monday, during a meeting with “Wisdom Movement” leader Ammar Al-Hakim, the
importance of adhering to the constitution as the foundation for resolving
disputes and achieving justice among the country’s components.
The media office of the Kurdistan Region Presidency stated in a press
release received by Shafaq News Agency that "Kurdistan Region President
Nechirvan Barzani met on Monday evening with Ammar Al-Hakim, leader of the
National Wisdom Movement, in Baghdad."
The statement noted that the meeting focused on the importance of enhancing
national understanding among Iraq's political parties and the necessity of
joint efforts to ensure the participation of all components in the political
process and the governance of the country.
According to the statement, the two sides agreed on "the importance of
adhering to the constitution as a basis for resolving contentious issues and
ensuring justice among the country’s components."
The statement also emphasized that both parties agreed on "the
importance of uniting efforts to overcome the political and economic challenges
facing the country, with a focus on building a unified vision that supports
stability and progress in Iraq."
Additionally, the media office highlighted that "in another part of the
meeting, developments in the region were discussed, and the need to enhance
cooperation and coordination among political parties to address the region’s
implications on Iraq was affirmed."