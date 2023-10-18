Nechirvan Barzani, Belgian Ambassador discuss Erbil-Baghdad disputes, Yazidi rehabilitation

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, met with the Belgian Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan, Serge Dickschen, on Wednesday. During the meeting, they discussed Belgian relations with Iraq and KRI, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and the dialogue to resolve outstanding issues between them.

They also discussed the importance of rehabilitating Yazidi survivors who were kidnapped by ISIS, the political situation in Iraq, and the upcoming elections in Iraq and KRI. President Barzani expressed gratitude for Belgium's participation in the Global Coalition against ISIS and its assistance to Iraq and KRI.

Both sides emphasized the importance of the proper implementation of the federal system in Iraq and working together to protect the security and stability of Iraq and the region.

The Belgian Ambassador expressed appreciation for the role of KRI in defeating ISIS and countering terrorism.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region in general.