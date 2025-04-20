Nature brings us together: Kirkuk launches spring festival

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kirkuk province launched its annual Spring Festival and Flower Exhibition under the theme “Nature Brings Us Together,” highlighting environmental awareness among its diverse communities.

Governor Rakan Saeed al-Jubouri described the event as a unifying platform that reflects Kirkuk’s spirit of harmony. “This festival is a message of peace and shared identity,” he told Shafaq News, stressing the importance of inclusive public spaces in bringing people together.

Deputy Governor for Services Jihan Ibrahim, in turn, highlighted the festival’s role in advancing Kirkuk’s vision for a greener, more inclusive city.

The exhibition showcases local flower varieties and native plants, alongside educational programs focused on afforestation and sustainability.