NES closes all its border crossings with areas controlled by the Syrian regime

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-24T19:31:07+0000
NES closes all its border crossings with areas controlled by the Syrian regime
Shafaq News / The Autonomous Administration of north and east Syria announced today closing border crossings with the areas controlled by the Syrian regime.

A source in the NES who preferred to remain anonymous revealed to Shafaq News agency that the decision came to pressure the regime and not allow it to transfer its loyalists to the Autonomous Administration to participate in the presidential elections.

"The decision aims to limit the participation of citizens in the elections," noting, "the border crossings are practically open to commercial movement, students, patients, and emergency cases."

 The source confirmed that the decision will be canceled when "the election play" ends.

On Monday, the Syrian Democratic Council considered that it is not interested in the Syrian presidential elections and will not participate in it.

