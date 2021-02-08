Report

NES: The Kurdish Council accuses PYD militants of kidnapping teachers

Date: 2021-02-08T05:53:23+0000
Shafaq News / The Kurdish National Council accused armed men of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) of kidnapping teachers in the cities of Amuda and al-Karak.

The Autonomous Administration imposes its own curricula in the areas under its control, and prohibits teaching of the Syrian government curriculum, except in the schools located in the government-controlled areas of the cities of al-Hasakah and Qamishli.

The Kurdish National Council said in a statement. "armed men affiliated with the PYD, kidnapped on Saturday night 6/2/2021, seven teachers from the city of Amuda", adding that several others were kidnapped in al-Kark. 

The Kurdish National Council condemned the kidnapping and demanded their immediate release. It also called on the SDF leadership to assume its responsibilities by providing a positive atmosphere for dialogue. 

The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) arrested seven teachers on January 19 in the city of ad-Darbasiyah, accused of teaching government curricula through special courses, and released them later after five days of detention.

