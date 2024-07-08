NBI to finance $50M modern hospital in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The National Bank of Iraq (NBI) signed an initial agreement to finance the construction of a modern hospital in the Region, with a total value of up to 50 million US dollars.

The Bank management said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that NBI's financing of this vital project aims to support the Kurdistan Regional Government's efforts to enhance the quality of healthcare in the Region and provide advanced health services to its residents.

Ayman Abu Dhaim, the NBI's authorized director, expressed his satisfaction with this significant step. He stated, "We are proud to finance the construction of a new, advanced hospital in the Kurdistan Region. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting development and infrastructure projects that benefit our society and contribute to improving the quality of life for citizens."

Abu Dhaim pointed out that this project is a model of partnership between the public and private sectors to contribute to achieving sustainable development. It provides high-quality medical services to citizens, creates new job opportunities, and enhances economic growth. Therefore, this will reflect positively on progress and prosperity in Iraq.

In this context, he further stated that financing this project will be subject to the bank’s credit policies and the instructions of the Central Bank of Iraq.

Moreover, he explained that the bank will play a significant role in economic development and enhancing financial inclusion. It has nationalized over 200,000 employees in both the public and private sectors and has provided advances to more than 80,000 employees, totaling 1 trillion Iraqi dinars.

According to the statement, at the level of small and medium-sized companies, the bank granted loans to more than 5,000 companies from various Iraqi governorates in many economic sectors.