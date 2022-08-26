Report

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-26T12:19:49+0000
More than 70 Kurds send distress calls from a struggling boat near Greek coasts

Shafaq News/ More than 70 Kurdish migrants are stranded inside a boat rocking dangerously in the sea near the Greek coast, a spokesperson for an association of repatriated migrants revealed on Friday.

"Preliminary information indicates that the migrants are mainly Iranian Kurds. There are more than 70 of them," Beshro Abdallah told Shafaq News Agency

"If the aid is delayed, they might be at peril because of the harsh weather there," he added.

The video below is believed to be shot inside the struggling boat.

