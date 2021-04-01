More than 200 local and foreign companies participate in al-Sulaymaniyah Spring Festival
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-04-01T09:14:15+0000
Shafaq News / The Spring Festival activities were launched at al-Sulaymaniyah International Fair in Tasluja today, with the participation of more than 200 local and foreign companies (Iranian, Indian, Egyptian, and Syrian) to offer different products at competitive prices.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent quoted al-Sulaymaniyah Chamber of Commerce and Industry saying that the festival aims to help citizens get the goods they need at affordable prices, especially as the month of Ramadan approaches.
According to the chamber, the companies participating in the exhibition display food and health products, furniture, decorations, clothes, and other materials.