Memorial visit: US Consul General reinforces support for Kurdistan’s Halabja

Shafaq News/ The US Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Steven Fagin, made a visit to Halabja Province expressing Washington’s support to residents.

According to a statement from the Halabja Provincial Administration, Fagin was welcomed by Governor Azad Tofiq and other local officials. The visit began with a tribute at the Halabja Martyrs’ Cemetery ahead of the 37th anniversary of the 1988 chemical attack carried out by the former Ba’ath regime. The delegation later visited the Halabja Memorial, where they laid wreaths in honor of the victims.

Fagin described the massacre as a “crime against humanity” with global significance, reiterating Washington’s commitment to supporting Halabja’s residents.

He also expressed his intention to collaborate with the local Chamber of Commerce to boost agricultural and trade initiatives in the Region.