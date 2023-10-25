Memorandum of understanding signed to teach human rights at KRI universities

Shafaq News / Kurdistan (KRI) Human Rights Commission and Jihan University have signed a memorandum of understanding to introduce human rights courses at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. This initiative marks a significant step forward as Jihan University becomes the first institution to implement this system across all its faculties.

Mona Yaqu, the President of the Kurdistan Human Rights Commission, stated, "This agreement marks a promising start for a range of academic studies in human rights and scientific research. Jihan University is the first to respond to our request and will teach human rights in its undergraduate and postgraduate programs."

Jihan University's President, Nozad Yahya, expressed, "This memorandum of understanding between us will serve as a legal project benefiting our students and enhancing the academic field of human rights. It is essential to draw insights from countries around the world that implement human rights, and our university will be the first to do so."