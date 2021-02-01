Medical school students in al-Sulaymaniyah launch a project to support low-income patients

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-01T19:22:00+0000

Shafaq News / A group of al-Sulaymaniyah Medical College students announced on Monday establishing a charitable project to support patients in need in the city. The project founder, Aphrodite Kamel, a fifth-year student at the Faculty of Medicine, said, "The idea of ​​the project began four months ago, when I offered some of my old clothes to a family in need. I noticed that they were not satisfied because of their different sense of style, or size..." She continued, "I started collecting clothes from donors and selling them to others, and collecting their money to pay doctors' wages, laboratory tests, and drugs to poor patients. The journey started with 300 pieces." She explained, "We launched a website 'Buy and donate'. We enlisted a phone number for those who wish to donate clothes." Kamal added, "thanks to this project, we were able to collect one million dinars. So far, we have helped four patients, and we continue our efforts to provide medical services for more people in cooperation with doctors." "Our ambition is to establish a charitable organization in the future after we graduate and provide humanitarian services to the people in need," she indicated.

related

Al-Sulaymaniyah launches its 2nd Annual International Bookfair

Date: 2020-11-18 20:30:05

Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of 10 million dinars fine against New Year's Eve parties

Date: 2020-12-27 10:31:16

Al-Sulaymaniyah health directorate expresses great concern over COVID-19 death toll

Date: 2020-10-05 20:11:52

Two deaths and eight injuries in Al-Sulaymaniyah protests

Date: 2020-12-07 19:45:19

Al-Sulaymaniyah: 6940 COVID-19 recoveries in one month

Date: 2020-11-02 19:20:11

Security forces ban unauthorized demonstrations in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-09 18:05:05

Al-Kadhimi meets with Kurdish farmers in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-11 10:25:48

Demonstrators demand releasing 50 detainees in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-03 14:21:16