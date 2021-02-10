Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masrour Barzani: we reject the violation of Kurdistan's constitutional rights

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-10T10:46:16+0000
Masrour Barzani: we reject the violation of Kurdistan's constitutional rights

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, expressed his rejection of the Iraqi political voices demanding to hand over the region's oil file to Baghdad. 

In a press conference held after the cabinet meeting, Barzani said that the agreement between Erbil and Baghdad was to deliver 250 thousand barrels of oil per day and half of the border-crossings' imports to the federal government.

He added, "the budget is not the only problem we are facing. We have other problems such as the sovereign expenses, pensions, the Peshmerga dues, and investments."

Barzani stressed that the constitutional Article 140 has not yet been applied, noting, "we want to address the budget problem and implement the last agreement that we reached."

"We hear people saying that the region must hand over its oil file to Baghdad", Barzani concluded, "this is unconstitutional, and we reject the violation of Kurdistan's rights."

related

Barzani-Talabani meeting: to overcome the disagreements

Date: 2020-07-27 12:53:32
Barzani-Talabani meeting: to overcome the disagreements

Kurdish PM: three months agreement with Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-24 20:29:37
Kurdish PM: three months agreement with Baghdad

Ministry of Finance of Kurdistan :We will deliver 250 thousand barrels of oil to Baghdad monthly

Date: 2019-12-05 08:37:30
Ministry of Finance of Kurdistan :We will deliver 250 thousand barrels of oil to Baghdad monthly

Covid-19: Kurdistan records the highest daily infections

Date: 2020-09-07 14:20:07
Covid-19: Kurdistan records the highest daily infections

Kurdistan demands its share of the budget and submits a memo

Date: 2020-04-26 14:56:39
Kurdistan demands its share of the budget and submits a memo

Kurdistan recalls Anfal genocide

Date: 2020-07-31 10:15:50
Kurdistan recalls Anfal genocide

Masrour Barzani warns of the surge of COVID-19 cases

Date: 2020-10-22 17:54:56
Masrour Barzani warns of the surge of COVID-19 cases

A letter from Kurdistan to Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-12-03 18:23:37
A letter from Kurdistan to Al-Kadhimi