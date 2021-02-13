Masrour Barzani stresses his government's support to Kurdistan's Youth

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, reiterated on Saturday his government's support for Kurdistan's youth.

Barzani said in a speech during the "TEDx Nishtiman conference" held in Saad Abdullah conference hall in Erbil, "I came today to express the support of the regional government to you and all the youth of the country," adding, "I highly appreciate your eagerness and optimism and I know that you are all trying to lead Kurdistan towards the better and the stronger. "

Barzani noted, "I held meetings with young people and listened to them and their problems. I am delighted to see these young people depend on themselves. For example, this Yazidi girl who managed to escape ISIS and opened her own patisserie..."

Barzani stressed his government's commitment to providing job opportunities for young people," But we must not rely on the public sector. I am fully confident that the coming years are more optimistic in providing job opportunities in the Kurdistan Region."

The Prime Minister noted, "the majority of those who created jobs for themselves are the displaced. I know how harsh and difficult life is for them because I am from a family that suffered the troubles of displacement, and its only hope was to return to Kurdistan."