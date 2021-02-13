Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masrour Barzani stresses his government's support to Kurdistan's Youth

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-13T09:41:44+0000
Masrour Barzani stresses his government's support to Kurdistan's Youth

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, reiterated on Saturday his government's support for Kurdistan's youth.

Barzani said in a speech during the "TEDx Nishtiman conference" held in Saad Abdullah conference hall in Erbil, "I came today to express the support of the regional government to you and all the youth of the country," adding, "I highly appreciate your eagerness and optimism and I know that you are all trying to lead Kurdistan towards the better and the stronger. "

Barzani noted, "I held meetings with young people and listened to them and their problems. I am delighted to see these young people depend on themselves. For example, this Yazidi girl who managed to escape ISIS and opened her own patisserie..."

Barzani stressed his government's commitment to providing job opportunities for young people," But we must not rely on the public sector. I am fully confident that the coming years are more optimistic in providing job opportunities in the Kurdistan Region."

The Prime Minister noted, "the majority of those who created jobs for themselves are the displaced. I know how harsh and difficult life is for them because I am from a family that suffered the troubles of displacement, and its only hope was to return to Kurdistan."

related

Masrour Barzani: We have the resources if the agreement with Baghdad falls

Date: 2021-02-10 11:41:23
Masrour Barzani: We have the resources if the agreement with Baghdad falls

Masrour Barzani encourages US companies to invest in the region

Date: 2020-11-23 15:49:52
Masrour Barzani encourages US companies to invest in the region

Kurdish PM: three months agreement with Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-24 20:29:37
Kurdish PM: three months agreement with Baghdad

Masrour Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christians

Date: 2020-12-24 14:03:47
Masrour Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christians

Masrour Barzani warns of the surge of COVID-19 cases

Date: 2020-10-22 17:54:56
Masrour Barzani warns of the surge of COVID-19 cases

Kurdistan to send delegation to the federal government

Date: 2020-12-02 13:50:39
Kurdistan to send delegation to the federal government

Masrour Barzani mourns a Kurdish artist

Date: 2020-08-27 09:03:35
Masrour Barzani mourns a Kurdish artist

Kurdistan’ Prime Minister receives the Australian ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2020-12-26 14:52:37
Kurdistan’ Prime Minister receives the Australian ambassador to Iraq