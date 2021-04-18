Report

Masrour Barzani receives the Turkish ambassador to Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-18T13:31:53+0000
Masrour Barzani receives the Turkish ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, stressed the importance of enhancing economic relations with Turkey.

 Barzani's media office said in a statement that the latter received today the Turkish ambassador to Iraq, Fatih Yildiz, on the occasion of the end of his duties, and discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region.

 Barzani emphasized, according to the statement, the importance of consolidating relations between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region,  especially in the economic sector, through coordination between the two sides.

The Prime Minister of Kurdistan commended the efforts of the ambassador during his tenure in enhancing relations between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey, wishing him success in his future duties.

