Masrour Barzani receives a call from the Turkish Minister of foreign affairs

Date: 2020-11-22T12:07:05+0000
Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, received a phone call on Sunday from Turkish Minister of foreign affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The Turkish Minister offered his condolences to the Prime Minister and the Kurdistan Region in general on the death of the governor of Erbil, Firsat Sofi, and the well-known figure in Barzan, Sheikh Mahmoud Sheikh Abdullah Barzani.

During the phone call, ways to intensify and combine efforts to combat COVID-19 were discussed, as well as exchanging experiences in this regard, according to a statement issued by the regional government.

