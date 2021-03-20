Masrour Barzani extends greetings on Newroz

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, extended greetings to the Kurds on the Kurdish new year, calling the Federal government to fulfill its obligations stipulated by the constitution towards the region.

In a statement today, Saturday, Barzani sent greetings to the Peshmerga, security forces, and the families of the Martyrs, wishing prosperity to the people of Kurdistan in the new Kurdish year.

Barzani said, "Newruz carries lofty meanings of victory and resurrection. We hope that the torch will descend upon us and with it the torch of victory over difficulties, the fulfillment of our wishes, and the attainment of all our rights."

He continued, "And as I consider it my duty to express my sincere thanks to the people of Kurdistan who helped the Kurdistan Regional Government in facing the crises with patience and endurance, and thanks to them, the region has become in a better position compared to last year," expressing his hope that "the federal government will fulfill its duties in implementing all the provisions of the constitution for the sake of Establishing security and achieving political and economic stability in Iraq."

The Prime Minister called on the Kurdistan Region citizens to "adhere to health instructions and preventive measures, especially during the days of Newruz. I hope that we will work diligently to confront the pandemic and preserve the safety of society in general and spend the most enjoyable times."