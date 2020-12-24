Masrour Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christians

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, extended Christmas greeting to the Christians in Kurdistan, Iraq and the world.

"Christians are an important component of the Kurdish society, as they played a role in promoting it along with other components, so that the Kurdistan Region become an example of national and religious coexistence", Barzani said.

He added, "On this happy occasion, we reaffirm the importance of consolidating a culture of tolerance, harmony and peaceful coexistence among the various components… I hope that the crises and suffering will end in Kurdistan and the whole world."