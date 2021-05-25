Masrour Barzani expresses readiness to enhance relations with the UAE

Shafaq News / A delegation from the United Arab Emirates confirmed its keenness to provide aid to refugees and displaced people in the Kurdistan Region.

This came during a meeting of Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, the Secretary-General of the UAE Red Crescent Authority, Muhammad Al-Falahi, and his accompanying delegation, according to a statement of the regional government.

The statement said that the delegation affirmed its keenness to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE in all fields, indicating that the latter will continue assisting refugees and displaced persons in the Kurdistan Region, especially in providing COVID-19 vaccines.

The Emirati delegation welcomed cooperation and coordination with the Barzani Charitable Foundation, which implements many joint charitable programs and projects.

For his part, Barzani expressed appreciation to the UAE for the aid it provides, especially the UAE Red Crescent, and affirmed his government's readiness to enhance relations with the United Arab Emirates, according to the statement.