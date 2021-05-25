Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masrour Barzani expresses readiness to enhance relations with the UAE

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-25T15:07:31+0000
Masrour Barzani expresses readiness to enhance relations with the UAE

Shafaq News / A delegation from the United Arab Emirates confirmed its keenness to provide aid to refugees and displaced people in the Kurdistan Region.

This came during a meeting of Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, the Secretary-General of the UAE Red Crescent Authority, Muhammad Al-Falahi, and his accompanying delegation, according to a statement of the regional government.

The statement said that the delegation affirmed its keenness to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE in all fields, indicating that the latter will continue assisting refugees and displaced persons in the Kurdistan Region, especially in providing COVID-19 vaccines.

The Emirati delegation welcomed cooperation and coordination with the Barzani Charitable Foundation, which implements many joint charitable programs and projects.

For his part, Barzani expressed appreciation to the UAE for the aid it provides, especially the UAE Red Crescent, and affirmed his government's readiness to enhance relations with the United Arab Emirates, according to the statement.

related

Masrour Barzani: We are not selling oil at a lower price than SOMO's

Date: 2021-02-10 11:17:26
Masrour Barzani: We are not selling oil at a lower price than SOMO's

Kurdistan's ninth cabinet held its weekly meeting chaired by PM Barzani

Date: 2021-05-05 17:49:00
Kurdistan's ninth cabinet held its weekly meeting chaired by PM Barzani

Masrour Barzani receives the Turkish ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-04-18 13:31:53
Masrour Barzani receives the Turkish ambassador to Iraq

Barzani to liberate Yazidis kidnapped by ISIS

Date: 2020-08-03 09:01:33
Barzani to liberate Yazidis kidnapped by ISIS

PM Barzani hosts UK's DSAME

Date: 2021-05-05 12:41:17
PM Barzani hosts UK's DSAME

Barzani: we need to spread the spirit of coexistence more than ever

Date: 2020-10-28 18:42:54
Barzani: we need to spread the spirit of coexistence more than ever

Kurdistan Supports Freedom of Press, Barzani Says

Date: 2021-03-01 15:04:44
Kurdistan Supports Freedom of Press, Barzani Says

Masrour Barzani responds to "50-years oil deal with Turkey" reports

Date: 2020-12-09 10:49:45
Masrour Barzani responds to "50-years oil deal with Turkey" reports