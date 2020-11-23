Report

Masrour Barzani encourages US companies to invest in the region

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, announced on Monday the availability of investment opportunities for American companies in the region, stressing his government's efforts to improve services and various sectors.

Barzani said at the opening of a Kurdish-American online conference to encourage investment in the region, sponsored by the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry, "the regional government has provided great facilities for investing companies to enter the region. We encourage US companies to invest in the region."

He added, "the Kurdistan region is the most secure region of Iraq and the region, and a suitable environment for attracting American and foreign companies", adding, "We are working hard to diversify our economy, by privatizing parts of the agricultural and electricity sectors. The Kurdistan Region may become Iraq's food basket."

"The Kurdistan Region wants to achieve self-sufficiency, and hopes to export its local products to the countries of the region and all over the world", Barzani pointed out.

The conference activities will last for two days with the participation of high-ranking officials from the US, the Kurdistan Region and American investment companies.

The head of the Investment Commission in the Kurdistan Region, Muhammad Shukri, told Shafaq News agency yesterday, that the Commission will present its vision for investment for the post-COVID-19 era, indicating that the conference will address the amendments to be made to the investment law.

