Masrour Barzani condoles the death of Baba Sheikh

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-01T19:23:02+0000
Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, condoled the death of the religious leader of the Yazidi religion, Baba Sheikh, who passed away earlier today, Thursday, in Erbil. 

Barzani said in a statement, "it was with more sadness and sorrow that I received the news of the Yazidis' religious leader death, Baba Sheikh (Khartu Haji Ismail)".

He added, "On this painful occasion, I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, the Emir of the Yazidis, the Spiritual Council and all the Yazidi brothers and sisters in Kurdistan and the world, and I share their grief".

"Baba Sheikh has an important position in Kurdistan and the world, and is known for his important and clear role in consolidating religious coexistence in Kurdistan Region", he continued.

Mir Jahour Ali, the undersecretary of the Emir of the Yazidis, told Shafaq News agency, that Baba Sheikh passed away in Sardam Hospital in Erbil at the age of 87 years.

He added that his body will be transported to his hometown in Sheikhan, Duhok Governorate, where it will be buried in a special religious ceremony.

Baba Sheikh, whose real name is Khartu Haji Ismail, is the supreme authority for all Yazidis in Iraq and the world and a member of the Spiritual Council of the Yazidi Religion.


