Masrour Barzani: We conveyed Baghdad and the Coalition information on the perpetrators of Erbil Attack

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, said today, Thursday, that preliminary investigations revealed information on the identities of Erbil attack perpetrators.

Barzani said in a speech on the inauguration of a compartment of the "150 meters Road" project, "we had preliminary information on the parties behind Erbil attack," indicating, "investigations have reached an advanced stage, but I cannot go through details for it is still an ongoing investigation."

The Head of the Regional Government added, "we passed the information to Baghdad and the Coalition."