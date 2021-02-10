Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masrour Barzani: We are not selling oil at a lower price than SOMO's

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-10T11:17:26+0000
Masrour Barzani: We are not selling oil at a lower price than SOMO's

Shafaq News / The Head of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, denied on Wednesday reports about Kurdistan selling crude oil below the price set by the Iraqi oil company, "SOMO".

Barzani said in a press conference attended by the correspondent of Shafaq News agency, "Some say the region sells its crude 10 dollars less SOMO's price. This is entirely untrue."

"We are not considering granting Baghdad full control over Kurdistan's oil file because this means that Kurdistan's people must waive their constitutional right."

related

Masrour Barzani holds military talks with leaders of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and Iraqi Army

Date: 2020-10-04 14:33:11
Masrour Barzani holds military talks with leaders of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and Iraqi Army

Masrour Barzani receives a call from the Turkish Minister of foreign affairs

Date: 2020-11-22 12:07:05
Masrour Barzani receives a call from the Turkish Minister of foreign affairs

Barzani to liberate Yazidis kidnapped by ISIS

Date: 2020-08-03 09:01:33
Barzani to liberate Yazidis kidnapped by ISIS

Masrour Barzani demands illegal armed factions to leave the Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-21 13:47:14
Masrour Barzani demands illegal armed factions to leave the Kurdistan

Masrour Barzani warns of the surge of COVID-19 cases

Date: 2020-10-22 17:54:56
Masrour Barzani warns of the surge of COVID-19 cases

Masrour Barzani encourages US companies to invest in the region

Date: 2020-11-23 15:49:52
Masrour Barzani encourages US companies to invest in the region

Kurdish PM: three months agreement with Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-24 20:29:37
Kurdish PM: three months agreement with Baghdad

Masrour Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christians

Date: 2020-12-24 14:03:47
Masrour Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christians