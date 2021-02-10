Masrour Barzani: We are not selling oil at a lower price than SOMO's

Shafaq News / The Head of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, denied on Wednesday reports about Kurdistan selling crude oil below the price set by the Iraqi oil company, "SOMO".

Barzani said in a press conference attended by the correspondent of Shafaq News agency, "Some say the region sells its crude 10 dollars less SOMO's price. This is entirely untrue."

"We are not considering granting Baghdad full control over Kurdistan's oil file because this means that Kurdistan's people must waive their constitutional right."