Masrour Barzani: KRG is doing its utmost to resolve the issues with Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, said on Wednesday that his government is sparing no effort to settle the differences and outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

Barzani said in a press conference held today after the cabinet meeting, "the regional government have made every attempt to reach appropriate solutions for all the crises facing Kurdistan."

He added, "On the other hand, we are exerting all efforts to reach an agreement with the federal government in accordance with the foundations and principles of the permanent constitution of Iraq."