Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Masrour Barzani: KRG is doing its utmost to resolve the issues with Baghdad

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-09T10:06:03+0000
Masrour Barzani: KRG is doing its utmost to resolve the issues with Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, said on Wednesday that his government is sparing no effort to settle the differences and outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

Barzani said in a press conference held today after the cabinet meeting, "the regional government have made every attempt to reach appropriate solutions for all the crises facing Kurdistan."

He added, "On the other hand, we are exerting all efforts to reach an agreement with the federal government in accordance with the foundations and principles of the permanent constitution of Iraq."

related

Barzani: we need to spread the spirit of coexistence more than ever

Date: 2020-10-28 18:42:54
Barzani: we need to spread the spirit of coexistence more than ever

A letter from Kurdistan to Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-12-03 18:23:37
A letter from Kurdistan to Al-Kadhimi

Barzani to Turkey and PKK: Respect our constitutional entity

Date: 2020-08-27 18:25:51
Barzani to Turkey and PKK: Respect our constitutional entity

Masrour Barzani condoles the death of Kurdish poet Saadullah Perwesh

Date: 2020-10-29 14:32:11
Masrour Barzani condoles the death of Kurdish poet Saadullah Perwesh

Masrour Barzani: Some parties are exploiting the people's demands to serve personal interests

Date: 2020-12-07 18:36:56
Masrour Barzani: Some parties are exploiting the people's demands to serve personal interests

Masrour Barzani: the threat of ISIS has become serious

Date: 2020-08-27 19:16:53
Masrour Barzani: the threat of ISIS has become serious

Kurdistan welcomes the German armed forces to 2022

Date: 2020-10-30 12:25:32
Kurdistan welcomes the German armed forces to 2022

Masrour Barzani responds to "50-years oil deal with Turkey" reports

Date: 2020-12-09 10:49:45
Masrour Barzani responds to "50-years oil deal with Turkey" reports