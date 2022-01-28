Report

Mandali calls for reopening its border crossing to receive tourists

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-28T10:30:10+0000
Shafaq News / The administrator of Mandali sub-district (east of Diyala), Mazen Karam, urged the federal government to reopen the border crossing with Iran for tourists.

Karam said that this step can enhance the economic situation in Mandali and create many job opportunities for locals.

He added that the Mandali border crossing is a strategic one as it links the nearby governorates and does not witness any security breaches.

The Iranian commercial convoys' flow through the Mandali border crossing had dropped by 50% two years ago, due to strict COVID-19 preventive measures.

Two border crossings connect Diyala governorate with Iran: the Mandali border crossing built in 2013, and al-Munthiriya border crossing east of Khanaqin district.

