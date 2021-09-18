Report

Main suspect the PKK commander assassination apprehended in al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-18T12:34:30+0000
Main suspect the PKK commander assassination apprehended in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Four security services in al-Sulaymaniyah were involved in the arrest of the main suspect in two assassinations downtown the governorate center earlier today, Saturday.

Under the auspices of Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talibani, a joint operations chamber was assembled to investigate and trace the perpetrators.

The security agencies in charge were the Kurdistan Region Security and the Information Agency, the Internal Security Forces (Asayish), the Counter-Terrorism-Services, and the Police Directorate in al-Sulaymaniyah.

A joint press release issued by the chamber said, "after extensive efforts, we managed within 24 hours, to unravel the plot and arrest the main suspect in the first two operations that took place in the 16th and 17th of September and in injuring a person in the first, and the demise of another in the second."

The accusee, according to the joint press release, was referred to the court to receive his punishment in accordance with the law.

"Here, we announce to everyone that al-Sulaymaniyah is a city of peace for all without discrimination. The security and stability of its citizens are preserved."

The PUK's Media Department official, Avi Amin, stated earlier this morning that the suspect was arrested for killing a commander of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the city of al-Sulaymaniyah.

In turn, the General Directorate of the Counter-Terrorism-Service issued a statement about the same incident in al-Sulaymaniyah, saying that the city "will always remain a place of pluralism and stability."

The Kurdistan Workers Party mourned the killing of one of its members in the city of Sulaymaniyah on Friday. The party's Foreign Relations Committee accused, in a statement, the Turkish intelligence of assassinating Yasin Bolut, whose nom de guerre was Shukri Sarhad.

