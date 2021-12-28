Lutke: 32 Kurdistanis died or went missing in shipwrecks in the Aegean sea in three days

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-28T22:10:57+0000

Shafaq News/ The Summit (Lutke) Foundation for Refugee and Displaced Affairs on Sunday said in a statement that 32 persons from the Kurdistan Region have died or went missing in shipwrecks in the Aegean sea within three days. According to Lutke, at least 23 persons from the Kurdistan Region were deemed missing in the incidents between December 21 and 24. Nine bodies were found during the same period. On December 21, three asylum-seekers drowned and dozens more were feared missing after a boat believed to be carrying as many as 50 people sank off Greece's Folegandros island. Search crews rescued 12 people, most of them from Iraq and Syria, from the sunken boat's tender and took them to the nearby island of Santorini. The bodies of three men were also taken to the island. On December 23, at least nine migrants have died after their boat was wrecked on an islet north of the island of Antikythera. The Greek authorities said it rescued 57 persons. On December 24, 16 bodies were found in the Aegean sea near the island of Paros island.

related