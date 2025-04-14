Leader Barzani on Anfal campaign: Iraq must end Chauvinistic actions

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani commemorated the 37th anniversary of the Anfal campaign, calling on the Iraqi government to prevent the repetition of "chauvinistic policies" against the Kurds.

In a statement, Barzani described the campaign carried out by the former Iraqi regime as "one of the most horrific crimes of the last century," during which more than 180,000 citizens were martyred or went missing due to inhumane operations that affected all areas of the Kurdistan Region.

The campaign, he added, coincided with "chemical bombings, Arabization policies, forced displacement, and the destruction of thousands of villages and the economic infrastructure," emphasizing that these crimes were part of a broader plan aimed at targeting the existence and identity of the Kurdish people.

The leader called on the Iraqi government to "assume legal and moral responsibility for compensating the victims," stressing that the true honor for the martyrs of Anfal lies in uniting efforts to serve the homeland and build a brighter future.

About The Campaign

The Anfal campaign, which began in 1986, escalated in 1988 and continued through 1989, was led by Ali Hassan al-Majid, also known as "Chemical Ali." He served as Secretary General of the Ba'ath Party’s Northern Bureau and military governor, with military operations directed by former Iraqi Defense Minister Sultan Hashim.

On May 3, 2011, the Iraqi High Criminal Court classified the campaign as a “crime against humanity and genocide,” convicting al-Majid, who was also behind the chemical attack on Halabja. He was executed on January 25, 2010.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has designated April 14 as an annual day of remembrance for the victims of this genocide.