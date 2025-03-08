Leader Barzani marks Women's Day: Respect Kurdish women sacrifices

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani congratulated women on International Women’s Day, recognizing their vital role in society and expressing appreciation for women in Kurdistan and around the world.

In a post on X, Barzani stated, "It is our collective duty to respect their status, rights, and aspirations." He also wished happiness, prosperity, and success to Kurdish women on this occasion.

Happy International Women’s Day to all women in Kurdistan, Iraq, and across the world. The women of Kurdistan exemplify sacrifice, perseverance, and dignity. It is our collective duty to respect their status, rights, and aspirations. On this occasion, I extend my best wishes for… — Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) March 8, 2025

In turn, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding equal opportunities for women, increasing their participation in leadership roles, and combating all forms of violence and discrimination.

"We take pride today in seeing women actively contributing across various institutions in Kurdistan," PM Barzani said.