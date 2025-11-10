Leader Barzani hosts UN envoy ahead of Iraq’s general election

Leader Barzani hosts UN envoy ahead of Iraq’s general election
2025-11-10T18:38:05+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani held talks on Monday with Mohammed al-Hassan, the UN Special Representative for Iraq and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), focusing on the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections and the broader political situation.

Both sides underscored the importance of free, transparent, and inclusive elections that guarantee participation across all communities and protect the integrity of the proces

Al-Hassan commended Barzani’s constructive role in supporting national dialogue and stability, reaffirming the United Nations’ commitment to advancing democracy and maintaining peace and security throughout Iraq.

