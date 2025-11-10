Leader Barzani hosts UN envoy ahead of Iraq’s general election

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani held talks on Monday with Mohammed al-Hassan, the UN Special Representative for Iraq and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), focusing on the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections and the broader political situation.

Both sides underscored the importance of free, transparent, and inclusive elections that guarantee participation across all communities and protect the integrity of the proces

ئەمڕۆ لە هەولێر ، لە پیرمام ، دکتۆر موحەممەد ئەلحەسان، نوێنەری تایبەتی سکرتێری گشتی نەتەوە یەکگرتووەکان بۆ عێراق و سەرۆکی نێردەی یونامی، لەگەڵ جەنابی بەڕێز مەسعود بارزانی، سەرۆکی پارتی دیموکراتی کوردستان، کۆبوویەوە.لە دانیشتنێکدا، هەردوولا تاوتوێی بارودۆخی سیاسی وڵات و پرۆسەی… pic.twitter.com/tfXE5IoLh7 — UNAMI (@UNIraq) November 10, 2025

Al-Hassan commended Barzani’s constructive role in supporting national dialogue and stability, reaffirming the United Nations’ commitment to advancing democracy and maintaining peace and security throughout Iraq.