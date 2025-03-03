Leader Barzani, Islamic Party discuss Iraq's constitutional partnership

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani met with a high-level delegation from the Iraqi Islamic Party, led by Iyad al-Samarrai, chairman of the party’s Shura Council.

The talks focused on current security and political developments, recent regional changes and their implications for Iraq, as well as the need for coordinated efforts among Iraqi political parties to enhance the political process and safeguard stability.

According to a statement, discussions emphasized the next phase of Iraq’s political process and the conduct of legislative elections, scheduled for October 2025, reaffirming the commitment to managing the country in line with constitutional partnership principles.

The risks of a resurgence of terrorism and the importance of cooperation among various parties to confront emerging challenges were key topics during the meeting.