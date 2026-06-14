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Leader Barzani, General Yarallah review Baghdad-Erbil security coordination

Leader Barzani, General Yarallah review Baghdad-Erbil security coordination
2026-06-14T13:30:26+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani discussed Iraq's security landscape and coordination between Baghdad and Erbil during a meeting on Sunday with a high-level Iraqi military delegation led by Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah.

The two sides also reviewed political and security developments in Iraq and the wider region, along with a number of issues of mutual interest, stressing the importance of maintaining cooperation to preserve stability and support prosperity across the country.

Earlier today, Yarallah arrived in Erbil under orders from Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to follow up on security arrangements for oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region. He had already met with Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

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