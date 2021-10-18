Latest on the spread of Coronavirus in Kurdistan Region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-18T07:19:24+0000

Shafaq News / So far, COVID-19 is affecting about 350 thousand people in Kurdistan. Kurdistan's Ministry of Health announced the latest development on Covid-19, saying in a statement that "the number of cases has reached 349,048 cases." 6,124 deaths and 323,647 recoveries were registered, according to the Ministry. The Al- Sulaymaniyah ranks on the top with 121881 cases and 2637 deaths, while Erbil is in second place with 101276 cases and 1745 deaths. Duhok recorded the highest number of recoveries (113233). It is worth noting that the number of coronavirus patients is increasing in most regions of Kurdistan, reaching unprecedented "record numbers" in Raparin, where the health services are preparing for a humanitarian "disaster," which may occur if people keep not adhering to the preventive measures. With winter coming, citizens expressed fears of the spread of the Virus in a new wave, especially since schools and universities opened in all the Region.

