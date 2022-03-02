Kurdistan yielded 512 billion dinars from oil in February, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan region yielded 512 billion dinars from selling oil in February, member of Energy Committee of the Kurdistan parliament Ali Hama Salih said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a press conference earlier today, the lawmaker said, "We conducted a review for the salaries disbursed in February so far. Unfortunately, we noticed that this matter is poorly handled."

"In addition to 32 billion dinars paid by the Global Coalition, we need 874 billion dinars to pay the public servants," he elaborated.

Salih said that the region grossed 512 billion dinars from selling oil at a rate of 96 dollars a barrel. "200 billion dinars from February oil sales went to secure January salaries. Only 312 billion dinars are left."

The Parliamentarian said that al-Sulaymaniyah owes the Asayish and the municipality workers nearly a net of 25 billion dinars without achieving any gains.